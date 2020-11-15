PUBG India Relaunch: Release date, subsidiary, gameplay details, and everything else we know

PUBG Corporation on Thursday said it is making a comeback to India with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game, PUBG MOBILE INDIA.

The Indian government in September had blocked 118 mobile applications, including PUBG, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and defence of the nation. After the ban PUBG Corporation had said China's Tencent Games would no longer be authorised to distribute the PUBG MOBILE franchise in India.

PUBG Corporation, the creator of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and a subsidiary of South Korea's KRAFTON, Inc, said the new game has been created specifically for the Indian market. With its South Korean parent company Krafton Inc., PUBG Corp also plans to make investments worth USD 100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries, the company said.

With that said, here's what we know about the relaunch so far:

PUBG Indian subsidiary:

The Indian subsidiary will hire over 100 employees specializing in business, esports, and game development, PUBG Corp said. In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service, it added.

Gameplay details:

Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers.

The game will be set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game.

The company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

Release date:

There is no official confirmation on the release date of PUBG Mobile in India. However, the company has released a teaser of the game. That means, the waiting time for chicken dinner is lesser than we think!

Check out the teaser below: