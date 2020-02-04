Poco X2 launch: Specs, details and everything you need to know about the phone

After becoming an independent brand, Poco launched its first smartphone - Poco X2 - on February 4, 2020.
In August, 2018, the company launched its first phone - Poco F1 - in India. The phone received positive reviews from the customers and critics for its exceptional values and features. Saying that, it is not surprising why people have high expectations of the Poco X2.
Poco India officially confirmed the launch on their Twitter handle. "Less than 24 hours to go to unlock the secret behind #POCOX2" the tweet read.
Poco X2 features a 6.67 inch display that offers 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging and promises to charge the phone from 0 to 40 per cent in 25 minutes, more or less.
Poco X2 has a 120 Hz display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.
The phone features 64MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP Sony IMX686 quad cameras with Macro and ultra wide-angle lenses.
Meanwhile, with no notch on the display, the phone offers two in-screen front cameras with 20MP and and 2MP.
Offering up to 8 GB RAM, Poco X2 comes with liquid cool technology which can prevent heating of the phone during heavy usage.
Poco X2 comes in three colour variants:
Atlantis Blue
Phoenix Red
Matrix Purple
The smartphone will be available for purchase starting from February 11 at 12 pm, exclusively on Flipkart.
Poco X2 will come in three different prices:
6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage- Rs 15,999
6 GB RAM +128 GB storage- Rs 16,999
8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage- Rs 19,999
One can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards.
Watch the live stream of the launch event below:
