Poco X2 launch: Specs, details and everything you need to know about the phone

After becoming an independent brand, Poco launched its first smartphone - Poco X2 - on February 4, 2020.

In August, 2018, the company launched its first phone - Poco F1 - in India. The phone received positive reviews from the customers and critics for its exceptional values and features. Saying that, it is not surprising why people have high expectations of the Poco X2.

Poco India officially confirmed the launch on their Twitter handle. "Less than 24 hours to go to unlock the secret behind #POCOX2" the tweet read.