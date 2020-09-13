PlayStation 5 showcase event: All you need to know about Sony's upcoming event on September 16

Sony has announced a special showcase event for the upcoming PlayStation 5. The event is set for September 16.
It will focus on the upcoming PS5 games at launch and fans are hoping that Sony will disclose the price and release date for both variants of the console - PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 digital edition.
How to stream the PS5 showcase event?
Sony will broadcast a 40-minute "digital showcase" that will include updates from first-party Sony game studios and third-party partners.
The event starts 1 p.m. PT (1.30 am IST on September 17).
Fans can stream the event on PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels.
The console gaming community is eagerly awaiting Sony PlayStation 5 after Microsoft announced that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles will launch on November 10, at $499 and $299, respectively.
In terms of specifications, the PS5 will feature a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture hardware that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.
It will also have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD.
The PS5 will also feature 4K Blu-ray drive and will still support discs, but those games will still require installation to the internal SSD.
