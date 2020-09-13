PlayStation 5 showcase event: All you need to know about Sony's upcoming event on September 16

Sony has announced a special showcase event for the upcoming PlayStation 5. The event is set for September 16.

It will focus on the upcoming PS5 games at launch and fans are hoping that Sony will disclose the price and release date for both variants of the console - PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 digital edition.

How to stream the PS5 showcase event?

Sony will broadcast a 40-minute "digital showcase" that will include updates from first-party Sony game studios and third-party partners.

The event starts 1 p.m. PT (1.30 am IST on September 17).

Fans can stream the event on PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels.