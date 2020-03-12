Pixel 4a may come with Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB RAM

San Francisco: The upcoming Google Pixel 4a, which is expected to be the successor of the budget Pixel 3a is likely to pack in the Snapdragon 730 chipset, which will be backed by 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of non-expandable internal storage.

YouTube channel TechnoLike Plus has shared an extensive hands-on with the purported midrange device, showing new design with that smudge-laden matte plastic black back casing, which also includes a rear fingerprint scanner.

According to the new leaks, the Pixel 4a has tried to match the design of the standard Google Pixel 4 very closely.