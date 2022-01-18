Panasonic India launches Toughbook S1 Android tablet; all you need to know

To mark 25 years of Toughbook and strengthen the product portfolio, Panasonic India today announced the launch of Toughbook S1 - 7.0" Android 10 Tablet for the India market.

The new rugged tablet is designed to deliver durability, reliability and enhanced performance to keep pace with the ever changing mobile workplace.

Key features

Equipped with Android 10.0 platform for data security, unique screen technology such as exclusive patented rain mode, and extended life battery pack

Toughbook S1 enables enterprises and businesses improve workforce productivity and offers ease of efficient business operability.

The tablet will be available through Pansonic distributors and system integrators, at a starting price of Rs 98,000.

The Toughbook FZ-S1 tablet operates on Android Enterprise that enhances application safety, reliability, and management for businesses.

S1 tablet comes with high performance and power in a compact body. It is equipped with a simple click and switch design for warm swapping batteries to ensure uninterrupted and longer shifts/ work.

With two options of battery size, the device can operate for up to 14 hours on a single charge.

The tablet is drop resistant (minimum 1.5 M) can operate in the varied temperature range from -20 °C to 50 °C.

With a 7 inch outdoor-viewable display, Toughbook S1 is capable of operating in the rain and can be used with gloved hands or an optional passive pen as well ensuring better functionality.

To address the need for an integrated device, the S1 offers multiple functionality in the form of GPS, field cameras, barcode readers, built-in NFC, Bluetooth to name a few, helping enhance efficiencies.

Toughbook S1 effectively supports emergency services like security, police forces, technicians monitoring production lines, field services engineers carrying out inspections and maintenance, or construction workers on site.

India, a significant market with nearly 60% market share

Hiroaki Yamamoto, Divisional Managing Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India said, “Celebrating 25 years of our Toughbook business, we are delighted to introduce Toughbook S1-7.0 for the Indian market today. India continues to be a key market for us as it presents diverse opportunities in the form of manufacturing, smart-cities and varied industrial applications. With nearly 60 percent market share, we have seen significant demand for Panasonic rugged devices arising from manufacturing, emergency services, automobile, pharmaceutical, logistics, power, and utility sectors as businesses rapidly embark on digital transformation adopting new-age technologies such as Cloud, IoT, data analytics, etc. In light of smart factories becoming a reality, we expect this trend to continue.”

Vijay Wadhawan, Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India added, "We witnessed a 10% growth in Toughbook business over last year with demand coming primarily from Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Defence and Government vertical and expect to maintain good growth momentum in the upcoming year.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:39 PM IST