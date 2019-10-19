Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd passes away

San Francisco: Mark Hurd, who until last month was the co-CEO of software giant Oracle, has passed away, the US media reported. He was 62. Hurd had taken a leave of absence last month to focus on his health. Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison informed the company staffers that Hurd had died early in the morning.

"Hurd, who was 62 years old, made his name as a strong-willed leader who helped revive the fortunes of two companies, including Hewlett Packard, where he was CEO last decade. But some of his other judgments courted controversy, and he was pushed out of H-P after a company investigation found misconduct," The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

"Though we all worked hard together to close the first quarter, I've decided that I need to spend time focused on my health. At my request, the Board of Directors has granted me a medical leave of absence," Hurd had said in a message to Oracle employees.