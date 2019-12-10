OPPO unveils its first new augmented reality glasses

When we talk about augmented reality glasses, Google Glass is the first name that comes to our mind. Sadly, the project has been called off. However, taking the cue from Google, smartphone maker OPPO has announced that it will launch a pair of augmented reality glasses next year.
OPPO which is primarily known for its smartphones surprised everyone with this announcement at the inaugural day of its Inno Day 2019 event in Shenzhen, China. These AR glasses, slated to be released Q1 next year, are powered by Snapdragon’s X55 5G chip. The company is said to be already working on augmented reality content, games, and other services.
While the product is still in its prototype phase and the company has not revealed specifications in detail, it did announce that these glasses make use of four cameras – two fisheye, one HD and one ToF sensor and uses 3D surround technology to create an immersive experience.
Since the glasses use 5G technology they are not bulky and can be wirelessly connected to the console, unlike other such gadgets that need to use cables to transmit signals.
Apart from AR Glasses, OPPO also revealed an intelligent 5G CPE router and its desire to launch a smartwatch. While not much was shared about the smartwatch, the 5G hub router also uses Snapdragon’s X55 5G chip and can connect with hundreds of devices in one go. OPPO said that the hub will be able to connect to thousands of devices in the future.
Images credit: Vishnu Anand
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)