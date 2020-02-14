Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for March 2

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Friday announced that its much talked about Reno 3 Pro will be launched in India on March 2.

The company confirmed the launch date via an official tweet and it has also created a landing page for the device in India.

On the landing page, Oppo touts that Reno 3 Pro is the world's first phone to sport a 44MP dual punch-hole camera.

The smartphone was recently spotted on Amazon India and Flipkart, meaning it will be available for purchase via both the e-commerce sites.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro variant was launched in China back in December last year.

The Reno3 Pro has a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch hole for the selfie camera. The panel has a 180 Hz touch detection rate for less lag and better gaming. It also comes with 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support.

The mightier Pro version features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset while the Reno3 is the first smartphone to sport MediaTek's new Dimensity 1000L system on chip (SoC).

The Reno3 Pro comes with 4,025 mAh batteries with 30W VOOC 4.0 support.

It goes from 0 to 50 per cent in 20 minutes, and 0 to 70 per cent in half an hour. Oppo is so confident the battery will take the beating of the 5G networks, it advertises the phone as 5G experience, 4G battery life.