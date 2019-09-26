OnePlus TV with 4K QLED display in India starting at Rs 69,900

New Delhi: Entering the Indian TV market with a bang, Chinese tech company OnePlus on Thursday launched "India-first" 55-inch Android TV in two variants -- both with 4K QLED display -- starting at Rs 69,900. OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro will cost Rs 99,900 while OnePlus TV 55Q1 will be available for Rs 69,900. The TVs with 4K QLED display, HDR10+ support, 50W eight-speaker setup and Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound will become the central hub of a connected smart home.

"We didn't want to make an ordinary smart TV, we wanted to make a TV that would meet the highest standard in the industry, and one that would be a breakthrough in users' home internet experience," said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. The TVs comes bundled with Hungama, Eros and Zee5 content. Other content partners include Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv and YouTube.

After India, OnePlus plans to launch smart Android TVs in China, Europe and North America, after securing relationships with local and regional content providers. The company also expanded its premium smartphone line-up with OnePlus 7T smartphone that comes with industry-leading 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. Customers will also be able to purchase OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV at exclusive pop-ups in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, starting at 2 pm on September 27. Open sales for both the OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T will begin on September 28.

OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue (8GB+128GB) variat will cost Rs 37,999, OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue (8GB+256GB) variant Rs 39,999 and OnePlus 7T Frosted Silver (8GB+128GB) model will cost Rs 37,999. "The OnePlus 7T is a combination of style and substance, with industry-leading technology including the super smooth 90 Hz display, and new triple-camera set-up, and unmatched user experience," said Lau.

It is the first smartphone officially preloaded with Android 10, Google's latest version of Android. OnePlus 7T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus processor and houses UFS 3.0 storage for faster file transfers and offers ample room for storing additional files, photos, music and videos. The device has powerful dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos. It has new fast-charge technology called "Warp Charge 30T" that claims to fill up the phone within one hour, 23 per cent quicker than Warp Charge 30. The bespoke OxygenOS is the backbone of the fast and smooth experience the OnePlus 7T delivers.

With brightness of up to 1,000 nits, content viewed on the OnePlus 7T can be more vivid even under direct sunlight, claimed the company. The OnePlus 7T features 48MP Sony IMX586, a half-inch large image sensor with 7P lens, a large aperture of f/1.6 and OIS (optical image stablisation). "Among the various camera modes, the new Macro Mode featured on the OnePlus 7T encourages users to get up close to a focus distance of 2.5cm and discover the details that often go unnoticed," said the company.