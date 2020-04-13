OnePlus to unveil its flagship OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones on Tuesday

OnePlus will unveil its 2020 flagship smartphone series on Tuesday, April 14 in a press event at 8:30 PM IST.
Prior it's release, there are a lot of leaks and rumours about the specifications of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones will be equipped with a 120 Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. Just like the previous models, the 8 and 8 Pro will be equipped with UFS 3.0 storage and the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset from Qualcomm.
For the first time, OnePlus 8 Pro will feature the capability of 30 W wireless charging. The company restricted to put this feature in their smartphones as it was not fast enough.
The handset will come with a choice of either 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM, there will also be two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. The device will come with a 4510 mAh battery and will come with 30W fast charging.
The new OnePlus 8 Pro will have a range of high end cameras, these will include a 16 megapixel camera on the front for video calls and selfies. On the back of the device, there will be two 48 megapixel cameras, an 8 megapixel camera and a 5 megapixel camera.
Pricing for the handsets will start at €729 (approx Rs 60,000) for the OnePlus 8 and €929 (approx Rs 77,000) for the OnePlus 8 Pro. We will have full details on the new OnePlus 8 range of smartphones when they are made official tomorrow.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)