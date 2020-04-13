OnePlus to unveil its flagship OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones on Tuesday

OnePlus will unveil its 2020 flagship smartphone series on Tuesday, April 14 in a press event at 8:30 PM IST.

Prior it's release, there are a lot of leaks and rumours about the specifications of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones will be equipped with a 120 Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. Just like the previous models, the 8 and 8 Pro will be equipped with UFS 3.0 storage and the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset from Qualcomm.

For the first time, OnePlus 8 Pro will feature the capability of 30 W wireless charging. The company restricted to put this feature in their smartphones as it was not fast enough.

The handset will come with a choice of either 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM, there will also be two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. The device will come with a 4510 mAh battery and will come with 30W fast charging.

The new OnePlus 8 Pro will have a range of high end cameras, these will include a 16 megapixel camera on the front for video calls and selfies. On the back of the device, there will be two 48 megapixel cameras, an 8 megapixel camera and a 5 megapixel camera.

Pricing for the handsets will start at €729 (approx Rs 60,000) for the OnePlus 8 and €929 (approx Rs 77,000) for the OnePlus 8 Pro. We will have full details on the new OnePlus 8 range of smartphones when they are made official tomorrow.