OnePlus to revel OnePlus Concept One smartphone at CES 2020

A couple of days back we shared a story about OnePlus planning to host a surprise launch event at CES 2020. This came as a surprise since OnePlus is not known to launch products at this time of the year and the fact that OnePlus has never been present at CES till now.

While the company has not yet revealed much about the launch event until now. However, going by its latest post made on its official account on Chinese social media site Weibo, it looks like the company is planning to unveil a new concept smartphone called OnePlus Concept One.

The content on the post roughly translates to “OnePlus Concept One, A plus first concept machine “along with the date as of January 7th at Las Vegas. This is accompanied by a teaser video which, unfortunately, does not reveal much.