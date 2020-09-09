OnePlus to discontinue its Pro variant? Here's what we know

Max had previously attributed the codename "kebab" to OnePlus 8T. But, since there is no official news, one can only speculate the cancellation of the Pro variant, at least not for the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus launched the Pro variant of its smartphones with the OnePlus 7 Pro in 2019, which was followed by OnePlus 7T Pro later that year.

Earlier this year in June, OnePlus 8 Pro made its way in the Indian market. It was sold out within minutes after its launch on Amazon.

OnePlus 8 Pro, which is nearly half the price of Apple iPhone and offers almost the same features, was quickly sold out on Amazon. And, on the other end, #BoycottChineseProducts was among the top trends on Twitter in India with many even taking to the streets to protest against China's Xi Jinping.