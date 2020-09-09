OnePlus to discontinue its Pro variant? Here's what we know

OnePlus 8T is set to make its debut later this year, and according to latest leaks and rumours, a Pro variant will not be released with this flagship smartphone.
Twitter leaker Max J shared a picture which had a phrase "kebab2" covered by a "no symbol". In his tweet, Max is referring "kebab2" as the Pro variant of the OnePlus 8T.
Max had previously attributed the codename "kebab" to OnePlus 8T. But, since there is no official news, one can only speculate the cancellation of the Pro variant, at least not for the OnePlus 8T.
OnePlus launched the Pro variant of its smartphones with the OnePlus 7 Pro in 2019, which was followed by OnePlus 7T Pro later that year.
Earlier this year in June, OnePlus 8 Pro made its way in the Indian market. It was sold out within minutes after its launch on Amazon.
OnePlus 8 Pro, which is nearly half the price of Apple iPhone and offers almost the same features, was quickly sold out on Amazon. And, on the other end, #BoycottChineseProducts was among the top trends on Twitter in India with many even taking to the streets to protest against China's Xi Jinping.
