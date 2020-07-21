OnePlus launches affordable premium 'Nord' in India at Rs 24,999

OnePlus on Tuesday, launched an affordable premium smartphone OnePlus Nord at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB+64GB model in the India market.

The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models will be available for Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India and OnePlus.in starting August 4. However, the base 6GB + 64GB model won't be available until September.

The device will be open for pre-booking starting July 22 at OnePlus Experience Stores and on Amazon.in starting July 28.