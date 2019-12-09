OnePlus 8 Lite – The return of the real flagship killer?

Not much is known about the OnePlus 8 Lite as of now, however, as per the leak, the phone could be smaller than the current OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro and may house a 6.4 or 6.5-inches AMOLED display. It may come with the dual rear camera setup, a USB Type C port for charging, a hole-punch front camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Other key details like price, processor, memory, storage, camera configurations of OnePlus 8 Lite are not known as of now. It is obvious that since the phone would be placed at the lower end of the OnePlus 8 series, it may not have the top-end specifications. We do hope that OnePlus retains the fluid 90hz display here.

If OnePlus packs the phone with the latest Snapdragon 865 and goes really aggressive on its price then we can expect it to be priced below Rs. 30,000. In case the company goes the OnePlus X route, then we can expect it to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 765G, then it could be even priced under Rs. 25,000.

In any case, the return of OnePlus in this category would make it more interesting and competitive. While it's too early to assume anything at this point in time, let’s wait till the company makes any formal announcement or the launch which could happen sometime in May or June 2020.