OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: Price, specs, features and everything you need to know about the new OnePlus 8 series

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus on Tuesday unveiled a new 5G lineup of premium OnePlus 8 Pro and compact flagship OnePlus 8 with industry-leading 120 Hz Fluid Display and fast wireless charging.

The OnePlus 8 (8GB+128GB) is priced at $699 while 12GB+265GB version will cost $799 in the US.

OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB+128GB) will retail for $899 while 12GB+256GB model will cost $999. In North America, the open sales begins from April 29. The phones are available in Europe for pre-orders from Tuesday.

The smartphones will be available in India this summer and the local prices will soon be announced.

"The OnePlus 8 series is the most powerful and beautiful flagship smartphone series we have ever created," Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus said in a statement.

OnePlus 8 Pro features 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display earned an A+ rating from DisplayMate, the professional display review institution.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which enables staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and advanced Wi-Fi 6 performance.