NTT DATA launches hackathon for AI innovations in healthcare

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced the launch of NTT DATA AI Hackathon as part of TechGig Code Gladiators 2022.

NTT DATA is hackathon partner of the event which will focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve outcomes of detection and management of diseases.

The hackathon will bring developers and tech enthusiasts from across the world together to create innovative healthcare solutions. Despite recent advances, there is still immense potential for AI technologies in the areas of healthcare access, early disease detection and patient support for disease management, it said in a press statement.

“As artificial intelligence is intertwined with everything around us, the hackathon offers an opportunity for bright young minds to develop meaningful ideas and solutions to solve healthcare issues. This platform will also help us attract top talent into our company,” said Ankur Dasgupta, Vice President of Marketing, Communications and CSR, NTT DATA Services.

Registrations for the three-round hackathon are currently open. In the first round, participants will have to clear multiple choice questions. Once they advance to the next round, they will receive a real-life healthcare problem statement and be asked to submit a presentation with a solution.

In the final round, they will need to submit a working model of their solution. The hackathon will close on August 2, 2022.

Prizes will be awarded to the winner and two runners-up. Developers who submit promising solutions may be interviewed for roles at NTT DATA, it added.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 03:50 PM IST