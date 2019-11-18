NoiseFit Evolve smartwatches to launch in India, check the price here

Fitness band/watches have been in trend of late, a Gurgaon based technology company, Noise, is all set to launch new smartwatches, NoiseFit Evolve and NoiseFit Evolve Sport.

According to reports, both watches will be launched tomorrow. Prices will start from Rs 5,499, and it will be available via the company’s website – gonoise.com. The company reveals that both variants will soon be available via leading market places as well.

NoiseFit Evolve: Specifications

Both NoiseFit Evolve smartwatches will sport a circular dial featuring an AMOLED display. The company claims that the round AMOLED display not only looks premium, but also makes it easier to read the contents under direct sunlight. Compatible with Android as well as iOS. 9 sports modes like indoor running, yoga etc. along with built-in activity tracker. 24-hour heart rate monitor. Step counter, sleep tracker, sedentary reminder and goal completion reminder.

NoiseFit Evolve price, availability

