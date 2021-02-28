National Science Day 2021: Bring science to your kids with these Apple apps

New Delhi: If you wish to aid the development of a scientific temper in your kids with the help of augmented reality (AR) on the occasion of the National Science Day, Apple App Store has brought some transforming apps that would be helpful.

Several of these apps use the power of AR, which transforms how kids work, learn, play, shop and connect with the world around them. An app named "Galileo: AR Physics" help students get a better understanding of physics with Augmented Reality.

The students can place experiments and animated 3D models on a table and explore them by moving around. Contents are presented in small articles, written with a simple language. The articles covers various topics from mechanics to nuclear physics. Articles includes images, animations, 3D models and sometimes a little equation.