Musk building ventilators using Tesla car technology

San Francisco: Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has posted a video on its YouTube channel, showing its engineers are working on designing ventilators from Tesla Model 3 parts.

In the video, Tesla's engineers show off two versions of the ventilator, a prototype model with its components laid out across a desk, as well as a packaged model that shows how it might look when used by a hospital.

"We want to use parts that we know really well, we know the reliability ofÂ. and they're available in volume," one of Tesla's engineers explains.

The ventilator uses multiple components from its cars, including the Model 3's infotainment screen, computer, as well as a part used in the Model S's suspension system.