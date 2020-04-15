Motorola Razr to go on its first sale on May 6

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Wednesday announced that its foldable flagship Moto Razr will go on sale starting May 6, which was earlier scheduled for April 15.

Motorola unveiled Razr (2019) on March 16 in India at a price of Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

"Due to the prevailing situation and extension of nationwide lockdown, sale of all non-essential products and services has been discontinued. In line with the government guidelines, Motorola razr will now go on sale after the revised lockdown period, starting May 6 which was earlier scheduled for April 15," the company said in a statement.

"We are hopeful that the situation will get better in the coming days and are working with our partners towards ensuring a smooth purchase experience for consumers across both online and offline channels, once the lockdown is lifted," the company statement added.

The 2.7-inch OLED 'Quick View' interactive display on the outside of the device keeps you connected.