Motorola launches first foldable phone, Moto Razr 2019; to be launched in India soon

The Razr measures 72 x 172 x 6.9mm when unfolded and 72 x 94 x 14mm when folded and weighs about 205 grams. Currently the only colour it comes in is 'Noir Black'. Within the Razr is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

It comes with a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display (when fully opened) with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 2,142x876 pixels resolution. The folded phone showcases a 2.7-inch OLED touchscreen.

"The two displays are made to work together. Whatever you see on Quick View magically moves to the larger Flex View display the moment you flip open. The touch-enabled Quick View display allows you to see, respond, and move on. Play your music, take selfies, see notifications and more—all without ever opening your phone," the company writes on its website.

Its closest competitors, the recent Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X foldable phones fold in the manner of a book. Similar to the Galaxy Fold, Razr's cover screen content melds perfectly with the main display upon being opened. However, unlike in the Galaxy Fold, the Razr's hinge mechanism (at the centre) leaves no gap when the display is closed.