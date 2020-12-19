More than 13 lakh married Indians have subscribed to extra-marital app Gleeden

In COVID-19 times, love seems to be blossoming on online dating platforms and extra-marital dating app Gleeden said on Tuesday that it has crossed 13 lakh subscribers in India and has seen subscriptions increased by over 246 percent in India as more people stay home, the company said.

Gleeden which has registered a longer time spent on the website globally said it expects subscriptions to rise further in India as most parts of the country.

"We are pleased to see the nationwide acceptance of our extramarital dating platform," Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager, Gleeden, India, said in a statement.

Gleeden also informed that Indians stay in chat longer than Europeans -- on average 3.5 hours per day versus three hours (From March 2020 to November 2020).

The app has substantial evidence that the New Year's resolution of thousands of Indians is to commit infidelity or flirt with the prospect of doing so.

This sudden surge of users on the dating app is the result of the New Year rush witnessed as a pattern among the dating app users.

The same trend was followed in January 2019, as in the first week of its daily subscriptions shot up by 295 per cent compared to the previous two weeks. Also, the number of new subscriptions in the first week of January 2019 was 245 per cent of the entire month.

"Discreet platforms like Gleeden that put members' privacy in the first place and guarantees privacy and secrecy is in high demand these days. This is because it's easier and more discreet to connect from the phone, where members can activate the "discreet mode" where Gleeden's interface looks like Facebook's," said the company.

Gleeden is also witnessing an increase of sudden disconnections because members are taking advantage of the "Shake To Exit" function, which allows them to disconnect immediately and close the Gleeden app with just a quick shake of their device. "Very useful when the spouse sneaks up on you!" said the company.