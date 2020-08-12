Microsoft launches Surface Duo in US: Price, features and all you need to know about the smartphone

Tech giant Microsoft is back in the smartphone business with the Surface Duo. The two-screen smartphone was launched starting at $1,399 in the US on Wednesday.

"We built Surface Duo to give people Microsoft 365 mobile experiences, every Android app in the Google Play store, and a seamless cross-device experience with your Windows 10 PC," said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows + Devices.

The company said it has worked to optimise apps including Office, Outlook, Teams, Edge, OneNote, OneDrive and more for two screens, while continuing to extend Windows to add more value to people also using Android phones.

"With the Your Phone app on Surface Duo, you can get notifications and texts, make and receive calls, share photos and even mirror the dual-screen experience of your Duo right on your Windows PC," Panay said in a statement.