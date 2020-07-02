Microsoft announces new Windows 10 start menu design and updated Alt-Tab

California: The software giant Microsoft is introducing a new Windows 10 start menu design that will de-emphasize its Live Tiles.

The company first hinted at the refreshed design earlier this year, and it's arriving for Windows 10 testers today.

"We are freshening up the start menu with a more streamlined design that removes the solid color backplates behind the logos in the apps list and applies a uniform, partially transparent background to the tiles," explains Microsoft in a blog post.

Essentially, the reduction in the color of the blocky tiled interface on the start menu will simplify it slightly and make it easier to scan for the apps you use on a daily basis. It's a subtle change, but it certainly makes the start menu look a little less chaotic and avoids many tiles sharing a similar blue color, The Verge reported.

Alongside an updated start menu, the latest Windows 10 build includes some big changes to Alt-Tab.

"Beginning with today's build, all tabs open in Microsoft Edge will start appearing in Alt-Tab, not just the active one in each browser window," explains Microsoft.