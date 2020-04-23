Microsoft 365: Price, features and everything you need to know about the re-branded Office 365

The new Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family subscription services have been launched by Microsoft, especially for family and personal use as the name suggests.

The Microsoft 365 is a re-branded version of Office 365 and a statement from the company also claimed that over 38 million users of the latter across the globe will be provided with the service in the next few months.

"The Microsoft 365 Family and Personal subscriptions will provide users with innovative experiences that enable them to co-author, video chat, organise, and come together with friends and families anytime and anywhere," said Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Windows and Devices Group.

Features of the Microsoft 365:

Premium desktop Office apps (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, OneNote, Access (PC Only) and Publisher (PC Only).

1TB of OneDrive Cloud storage per person

60 Skype minutes for calling mobile phones and landlines

Advanced security features

Microsoft Editor -- a service available in more than 20 languages powered by AI

Price:

Microsoft 365 Personal: ₹420 per month and ₹4,199 per year

Microsoft 365 Family: ₹530 per month and ₹5,299 per year

Microsoft 365 Family can have upto 6 members.