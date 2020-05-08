MI 10 5G: Price, features and everything you need to know about Xiaomi's latest flagship

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi on Friday launched its latest flagship smartphone 'Mi 10 5G' with a 108MP quad-camera setup, UHD 8K video recording and fastest 30W wireless charging in India.

The smartphone is being offered in two storage variants with 8GB RAM--128GB and 8GB+256GB. The base variant is priced at Rs 49,999 while the 256GB model will be available for Rs 54,999.

The devices will be available for pre-orders from Friday on Amazon India as well as Mi India Store.

"This device is a pinnacle of smartphone design and engineering, pushing the boundaries of what's possible on a handheld device. With its flagship OIS enabled 108MP Quad Camera setup, UHD 8K video recording, world's fastest 30W wireless charging, we hope our users can create content in a way never thought possible before, with Mi 10," said Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

Launch offers on Mi 10 5G include cashback worth up to Rs 3,000 on transactions made through HDFC Bank cards.

Customers pre-ordering the new smartphone will also get the 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank worth Rs 2,499.

The smartphone features 6.67-inch Curved E3 AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU.

The quad-rear camera setup has a combination of 108MP main camera, 13MP wide-angle lens and a pair of 2MP cameras.

For selfies, the Mi 10 5G has 20MP camera sensor at the front.

"The Mi brand is known for its flagship devices across the world and stands for (a) latest, cutting edge technology and (b) premium design. This year, we plan to bring multiple Mi devices to India for our Mi Fans," said Jain.

The device houses a 4,780 mAh battery which supports 10W reverse wireless charging support as well.

The company also launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 with ENC for noise cancellation and it comes with an optical sensor for in-ear detection.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price is set at Rs 4,499. However, for a limited period, the company will sell the earphones at Rs 3,999 that will go on sale starting May 12.

Xiaomi also launched the Mi Box 4K streaming device in India, priced at Rs 3,499, that will be available starting May 10.

The device comes with built-in Chromecast that allows users to cast up to 4K Ultra-HD across mobile, tablet or laptops (Windows/MacOS).