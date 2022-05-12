Martial Arts Champion to offer training in Metaverse

Martial arts champion and UFC icon Amanda Nunes has partnered with The Sports Metaverse a virtual world specifically focused on sports to offer her personal training in her metaverse gym.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is a US-based, mixed martial arts (MMA) company, of which Nunes is a two division UFC champion and considered to be the greatest female MMA fighter of all time.

This partnership inaugurates the launch of The Sports Metaverse land sale, where users can trade NFTs, buy land, interact with iconic sportspeople, and visit stadiums. The pre-sale is currently ongoing and will be opened to the public in June.

Nunes is building her personal gym in the Sports Metaverse. She’ll appear in 3D and coach users on how to fight:

"It always was a dream to have a gym. You want to be in control of your stuff, you want to train the way you want. You want to be able to share with the fans. I’m building my own gym in the real world and now I have one in the metaverse. It’s very exciting! I can’t wait to put all my posters in my own gym! I’ve made a lot of history in MMA and I can’t wait to have all my pictures and memories of these moments in my gym, so every time I walk in I have a good vibe and be able to train to do even more good things in the sport. I can’t wait for the next step in my life," Nunes said.

The Sports Metaverse is offering land for sale in the metaverse in Lion Lands and the Sports City, the prime real estate of the Sports Metaverse and one of seven islands. Users can visit a sports casino and a stadium, watch live sports, socialize, Play2Earn, acquire NFTs with sports stars, get a luxury fan cave to display them, and can interact with Amanda Nunes.

“We are delighted to welcome Amanda Nunes and the five sports brands to the Sports Metaverse. Amanda’s gym and the training she will offer are unique. We are the only metaverse volumetrically capturing icons like this, enabling consumers to interact with top athletes in a completely new way. This is groundbreaking stuff and we can’t wait for the public land sale in June,” SportsIcon CEO and Co-Founder Chris Worsey said.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 02:39 PM IST