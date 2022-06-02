Magnifi joins Brightcove marketplace

Brightcove creates reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions platform to help customers harness the incredible power of video, it said. /Logo/Magnifi |

Magnifi (previously known as Toch AI) today announced its integration with the online video platform Brightcove Inc.

“We are delighted to be listed on the Brightcove Marketplace, which gives us the ability to deliver more capabilities and add more value to our joint customer base,” said Magnifi Co-Founder and CEO Vinayak Shrivastav. “We look forward to networking with a broad audience and showcasing our capabilities that help enterprises and individuals create impact and tell immersive stories across all media genres.”

Brightcove creates reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions platform to help customers harness the incredible power of video while enabling businesses to discover, sell, engage and monetize video content effectively. The Brightcove Marketplace is where customers go, whether they’re looking to add specific capabilities to their Brightcove platform or just browsing for new ideas.

“Now, more than ever, organizations need to deliver compelling content to their viewers to increase engagement and views across platforms,” said Brightcove Vice President of Technology Partners and Integrations, Rajan Shah. “With Magnifi, Brightcove customers can easily clip content using AI to create videos to share on social media and web pages. The Magnifi integration provides our customers with another avenue to gain more value from their video content.”

Magnifi uses state-of-the-art technology that helps to process video content automatically and instantly, including meta-tagging, identifying key moments, and auto-producing social-ready content assets. Recently, Magnifi partnered with USA Cricket to enable fans to catch all the missed action and relive their best moments from the Dafabet USA vs. Ireland Men’s International Series 2021.