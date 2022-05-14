L&T Technology Services to work with IIT-Gandhinagar in AI, Mechatronics

L&T Technology Services Limited, pure-play engineering services company, announced it has initiated discussions to work with the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar to incubate and deliver cutting-edge solutions in AI and Mechatronics.

The leadership team at LTTS visited the IIT Gandhinagar premises on Saturday and discussed plans to establish labs, develop collaborative projects, engage students via internships and other mechanisms, and organize workshops and seminars in Smart Manufacturing, Robotics, Bio-Mechatronics and ‘intelligent’ Products and Systems.

This collaboration will propel cutting-edge research studies and advancements in AI and Mechatronics. LTTS has been focused on building AI solutions which can benefit a multitude of industries. With its AiKno® predictive analysis framework, LTTS has implemented AI-in-Engineering solutions for various industrial use-cases. And with extensive experience in advanced mechanical engineering spanning multiple industries, LTTS facilitates complex designs and prototyping, product development, virtual and physical product validation, process digitization and manufacturing process automation, among others.

IIT Gandhinagar is creating disruptive technologies in the areas of Mechatronics and Robotics for a variety of applications ranging from agricultural robotics to rehabilitation. It is also working on a number of exciting research projects through its advanced AI and Data Science lab.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director at L&T Technology Services said, “The interdisciplinary nature of AI in Engineering, Mechatronics and Robotics presents great opportunities for LTTS and our global clients in this fast-changing world. Our in-depth domain experience and multi-vertical expertise across the engineering value chain holds the key to building a scalable future. I believe this proposed industry-academia collaboration with a premiere scientific institution like IIT-Gandhinagar will promote world-class research and will be instrumental in creating a digitally skilled workforce.”

Prof Amit Prashant, Officiating Director, IIT Gandhinagar said, “Considering the increasing scope and relevance of integration of AI, Mechatronics and Robotics, we at IITGN have been advancing research in the field and contributing towards the development of an AI ecosystem. In this respect, the initiation of discussions with an organization like LTTS will be a step towards creating skilled talent with knowledge and practical training, and will benefit academia with the opportunity to work on relevant technologies.”

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 04:22 PM IST