LG's new Velvet smartphone to be revealed on May 7

Washington DC: LG's latest flagship phone, the Velvet, will be revealed in full on May 7th.
The company has posted a teaser video clip on its Korean YouTube channel and the clip evokes raindrops and a catwalk which is a common reference to the phone's camera layout, the Verge reported.
LG had already announced the Velvet and the phone will have a "raindrop" triple-camera setup, a symmetrical curved-glass design, a Snapdragon 765 processor with built-in 5G, and a headphone jack.
However, the price of the phone is still unknown and no release date outside of South Korea has been revealed.
