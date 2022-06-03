Lenovo rises seven places to rank #9 in Gartner Global Supply Chain Top 25 for 2022

Lenovo’s supply chain has been cited in the company’s recent full fiscal year earnings as a key factor in its ability to stay flexible and resilient in the face of any industry challenges and deliver record financial results. /Representational image |

Lenovo has once again been named in the Gartner Global Supply Chain Top 25 listing for 2022. This year marks the highest-ever ranking for Lenovo, rising seven places from 2021 to rank #9.

The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 identifies, celebrates, and profiles companies that demonstrate excellence in supply chain management amid high-risk supply chain disruption.

In its 18th year, the Gartner Global Supply Chain Top 25 mentions companies that understand customer value, invest in demand management as a differentiating capability, and promote Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) innovation throughout the organization.

"We think, the recognition highlights Lenovo’s leadership as a purpose-driven organization as well as the operational excellence of its global supply chain. Lenovo’s supply chain has always been a core strength of the company, from managing logistics and its relationships with component suppliers and partners to its unique global hybrid manufacturing footprint of 35+ factories around the world that together see five devices shipped every second to customers in 180 markets. Lenovo’s supply chain has been cited in the company’s recent full fiscal year earnings as a key factor in its ability to stay flexible and resilient in the face of any industry challenges and deliver record financial results," it said in its press statement.

Using data to guide user demand analysis and drive user demand decision-making, Lenovo has transformed its business and uses an intelligent quality management ecosystem to improve predictive analytics to ensure customer satisfaction. The company has also embraced advanced technologies like 5G, blockchain, IoT, Robotic Process Automation, and AI to optimize the delivery of products and solutions to customers across the world.

Che Min (Jammi) Tu, Senior Vice President and Group Operations Officer, Lenovo said, “I am proud of our global supply chain team for their great strength and perseverance in the face of unprecedented challenges. Their creativity, dedication, and commitment to operational excellence is what has led us to maintain a leading position in the industry.”

The Supply Chain Top 25 ranking comprises business performance, ESG, and votes from industry peers and Gartner’s analysts.