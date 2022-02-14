Legion launches new DApp token using Sekuritance as compliance partner

Compliance solution provider Sekuritance today announced its partnership with blockchain ecosystem Legion to launch its $LGX token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) on February 17.

The contributing currencies will be in the form of USDT ERC-20, USDC ERC-20, and BUSD. The IDO will be occurring on the new Sekuritance Portal, according to a statement issued by the company.

Legion Network is the first blockchain ecosystem that combines the services of the industry - combining NFT’s, Metaverse, Play2Earn, Watch2Earn into one application.

The ecosystem consists of the Legion “SuperApp”, Bluemoon - the world’s first collaborative NFT Marketplace with an integrated social metaverse, Arcadia - a GameFi Play to Earn platform with an arcade of competitive games, Legion Rewards - Community engagement platform that allows users to earn NFT’s, Crypto and Prizes and Empower, a Watch2Earn Platform with high-quality courses on Legion Network and Blockchain projects.

The Legion token will be at the core of Legion Network’s entire ecosystem and Legion token holders will earn rewards and get premium access to all of their platforms by staking and then locking away the token for a certain period, the statement added.

Rewards will include staking rewards, lower transaction fees for Bluemoon and access to its additional features, access to all Bizpad apps, and in-game purchases on Legion Arcadia.

Legion Network’s IDO will be released at a public price of $0.075. Post the IDO, Legion Network will be performing a public launch on their app at $0.15. The $LGX token will be available to acquire on PancakeSwap right after TGE (Token Generation Event). Over 2022, Legion Network will work with partners to expand trading options with plans to include other centralized exchanges, as well as other DEXs. A total of 1 billion $LGX tokens will be distributed as 30 percent Community Rewards, 20 percent Ecosystem Development, 15 percent Core Team, 12 percent Public Sale, 10 percent Advisors/Partnerships, 8 percent Private Sale, and 5 percent Foundation.

