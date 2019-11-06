KTM's long-awaited 390 Adventure motorcycle unveiled; India launch next month

A long wait interspersed with spy shots has ended. KTM has finally revealed it's much anticipated KTM 390 Adventure motorcycle. The Austrian motorcycle and sports car manufacturer showcased the KTM 390 Adventure at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. two other models, the KTM 1290 Super Duke R, and the KTM 890 Duke R also revealed.

The new 390 Adventure promises to be the "ideal" entry model for those looking to discover the "adventure" sensation. The company added that the motorcycle was well suited to touring and light offroading. To quote the company, "Using elements of the KTM 390 DUKE as a base, the KTM 390 ADVENTURE offers proximity to the feeling and performance found at the root of the all-conquering KTM 450 RALLY but with crucial A2 license compatibility and current Euro emissions standards as part of the package".

The new bike is similar to the 390 Duke and is also powered by a 373cc single single-cylinder mill that outputs 44hp and 37Nm of torque. The engine is equipped with an electric starter and achieves a peak power of 32 kW (43 hp) with 37 Nm of torque.

It also has twin overhead camshafts, four valves and electronic fuel injection and a balancer shaft that together ensures a smooth powerful ride.

According to the company website, "Its lightweight and compact construction facilitates straight air intake channels, allowing for a shortened distance for air to flow into the combustion chamber, and beyond for gas flow to the two catalytic converters. Besides the faster movement of air and gases, this also allows the engine to warm up faster." Reportedly, the motorcycle has been given a 100/90-19 tyre in front and a 130/80-17 rear tyre. It also has a 43 mm USD fork with compression and rebound adjustability and a rear monoshock.

The KTM 390 Adventure is also compliant with EU4 exhaust emission standards and has two catalytic converters and a fuel tank ventilation system to improve emission values and prevent fuel vapours from being released into the environment.

The KTM 390 Adventure is expected to be launched in India during the India Bike Week in the first week of December 2019. According to Autocar India, it is expected to cost around Rs, 3 lakh when it arrives in India.