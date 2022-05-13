Koo's Co-Founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna recognized among top 100 global tech changemakers

Koo's Co-Founder and CEO, Aprameya Radhakrishna has been recognized amongst the top 100 most influential tech leaders by the international non-profit journalism organization Rest of World (RoW).

Koo was built to empower internet users in India - a country where just 10 percent of people speak English - to express themselves in their local languages and discover and interact with their local communities.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder and CEO, Koo, said, "We are excited and feel privileged to be recognized among RoW100: Global Tech's Changemakers, which features the most prolific entrepreneurs and visionaries around the world who are shaping the lives of millions through unique, breakthrough solutions. To be recognized by a prestigious organization like Rest of World, is truly an honour for us. We found a gap in language-based micro-blogging and built a solution which offers a superior and immersive multi-language experience. The need for self-expression in local languages is not something unique to India, but a global challenge, since 80 percent of the world speaks a language other than English. Our solution is globally scalable and relevant to markets across the world. We are focused on bridging the language divide on the open internet, connecting people across linguistic cultures and taking our product, which is built in India, to the rest of the world."

The Koo App was launched in March 2020 as a multi-lingual, micro-blogging platform to enable Indians to express themselves online in their mother tongue. Koo App is currently available in 10 languages - Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali and English.

