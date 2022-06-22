JustCall IQ is changing marketing strategies worldwide!

Gaurav Sharma, Founder & CEO of SaaS Labs |

Gaurav Sharma realized the gap between sales and cloud adoption and automation support while being exposed to different dynamics of the software market in the US somewhere around 2016. Shortly after, he laid the foundation of SaaS Labs with co-founders Prabhat Mishra and Santa Singh - who at present are Directors of Engineering. Their primary purpose was to create a software solution specifically for sales and support.

In the following three years, SaaS Labs grew more than 1300% and received Deloitte's 5th fastest growing tech company in India. Along with that, Nasscom recognized the organization as one of the most innovative Indian startups providing it swift entry into the top 10 of the Emerge-50 award.

In October 2021, they partnered with Base 10 and Base 8 Roads and raised 17 million dollars. Later in January 2022, they raised $42 million from Sequoia Capital.

A premier product of SaaS Labs is JustCall, a cloud-based phone system designed for businesses of all sizes, which was created to assist with the call and SMS needed for the sales team for conversation, commerce, customer support department, and remote employees. As of now, JustCall has partnered with HubSpot, Salesforce, Zapier, Pipedrive, and other major CRMs and business tools.

The best way to engage directly with the customers is to have direct conversations. What if you have a conversation intelligence tool to get a transcript analysis of your call, capture valuable insights, and help you teach your sales representatives?

One of the most essential responsibilities of the sales admin is to evaluate the agent's call continuously. They analyze the pitch to find improvement areas. This can be done manually, but it can be a hectic process listening to each agent's call, analyzing, and suggesting areas of improvement. This is where JustCall IQ comes in, a conversational intelligence software that acts as the perfect supplement to JustCall.

JustCall IQ gives personalized coaching insights and helps the sales and support executive improve areas such as customer responses and greetings, etc. Additionally, they have a curated list of standard practices to follow. The admins can create a list of high-scoring calls with JustCall IQ's moment analysis that allows the sales and support team representatives to refer to high-performing executive standard practices.

With the help of JustCall IQ, the manager can insert notes and suggestions at any particular instance of the call that the agent can access to take advice and make improvements. JustCall doesn't only provide the transcription but also analyses the call based on different factors. The manager can highlight the topics that most of the customers and the admin can now get a closer picture of the customer's interests and coach their agents accordingly.

JustCall IQ analyses the customer's sentiment: negative and positive, during the call. The sales admin can check the sentiment analysis to measure the success of their pitch and its delivery. They can teach the agents what they should and should not do to improve the success rate.

The software also provides a platform for sales agents to evaluate their performance and identify winning pitches. This gives the sales team the ammunition to close more deals and sell smarter. You can analyze transfer calls, including sentiment analysis, coach agents, and create moments to track what is essential for your customers. With the help of JustCall IQ, you can unleash the full potential of a sales booster and customer interaction.

Saas Labs envisions creating a comprehensive ecosystem for sales and support teams by bringing solutions that help them function better. Their integrations help you with actions depending on different phone calls or SMS functions. When somebody calls your sales team, they will immediately know that person's name, location, social media profile and on occasion even their mail ids. Latest additions to the ecosystem include Atolia, Call page, and Dialworks.