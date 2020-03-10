Jio's 350GB, 360 days validity long-term prepaid plan returns for Rs. 4,999

Jio's long term prepaid plan has returned for Rs. 4,999. The plan, which was discontinued in December last year, offers 350 GB data with a validity of 360 days, unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 100 SMS per day.

It also offers 12,000 minutes of calling from Jio to Non-Jio phones. The other long term plans are of Rs. 1,299 and 2,121.

A complimentary subscription to all Jio Apps is included in all the plans including the Rs. 4,999 plan. After exhausting the 350GB limit, browsing speed goes down to 64Kbps.

Made available on the Jio site on Saturday, the plan was first spotted by DreamDTH.

This plan can be purchased from the official website while the payment can be made via various payment methods like net banking, credit/debit cards. Digital payments app like Paytm and PhonePe can also be used to make the purchase. The plan recharge can also be done via MyJio app.