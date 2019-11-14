Jio launches revamped Rs 149 recharge plan; find out what has changed

Reliance Jio has revamped its Rs. 149 pack, turning it into an all-in-one pack with 24 days of validity and 36 GB of data.
The updated pack gives users 1.5 GB of data per day, following which the speed reduces to @ 64 Kbps. You also get 100 SMS per day free and Jio to Jio calls are unlimited. Jio to Non-Jio has a fixed limit of 300 minutes. Users also get complimentary access to all Jio apps.
Although a Rs. 149 plan has existed for a while now, the old plan came with 28 days of validity and 42 GB mobile data. It has now been converted into one of Jio's all-in-one plans.
Jio has now begun charging Rs. 0.06 per minute for calls to non-Jio numbers. You can buy top-up vouchers starting from Rs. 10 from the Jio app or website. Each such voucher comes with additional 1 GB of free data.
Another similar all-in-one pack, for Rs. 222, gives you 2 GB of data per day before the slower speed kicks in. This is valid for 28 days and also gives 1,000 minutes of free calling to non-Jio numbers.
Other all-in-one Jio plans include those priced at Rs. 333, Rs. 444, Rs. 555.
