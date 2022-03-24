JFrog partners with Softline India to accelerate DevOps, DevSecOps adoption

JFrog Ltd., the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced a new partnership with Softline India, Ltd., a global provider of IT solutions and services, to help companies in India seamlessly and securely deliver software updates from distributed development environments all the way to the edge.

Starting immediately, organizations in India will be able to purchase the JFrog Platform through Softline India, Ltd., while also benefiting from Softline’s full range of consulting services spanning secure asset management, asset profiling, vulnerability management, open source library management, security and governance processes, it said in a press statement.

“Partnering with Softline India made perfect sense given its excellent range of services and reputation for top-notch client service,” said Kavita Viswanath, General Manager, JFrog India.

“The combination of JFrog DevOps technologies with Softline India’s wide network of highly-skilled professionals and repertoire of business-focused services, will help ensure developers, business leaders, and security professionals can instantly respond to new and quickly evolving business objectives and technology requirements. As the Indian DevOps market continues to mature, this partnership will ensure accessibility of leading solutions across verticals.”

According to IDC, Indian enterprises are continuing their digital transformation initiatives with a clear focus on scalable, secure, and agile frameworks. As a result, the corresponding software markets are experiencing accelerated growth with estimates forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0 percent between 2020–2025.

Together, JFrog and Softline India, Ltd. will provide customers with a complete, secure, automated DevOps platform that scales to meet changing business needs in a multi-cloud, hybrid, or on-prem environment.

“At Softline India, our goal is always to delight our customers with solid, new-age technologies that scale to meet their evolving business needs over time,” said Vinod Nair, Managing Director at Softline India. “We’re thrilled to partner with JFrog on delivering effective, scalable, and secure DevOps solutions that will help make customers’ lives easier, while successfully meeting their business and digital transformation objectives.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:15 PM IST