Jeff Bezos could become world's first trillionaire in just six years

World's richest person, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, whose current net worth is $143 billion (1,07,94,49,80,00,000.00 INR), could become a trillionaire in just six years, suggests estimates.

Bezos is well on track to become the world's first trillionaire by 2026, a recent survey by Comparisun indicates.

The survey analysed market capitalisation of the 25 highest companies on the New York Stock Exchange and the net worth of 25 wealthiest people in the world in the last five years.

Following the analysation, Comparisun then calculated the average yearly percentage growth and applied the same for the years to come.

The findings concluded that Bezos' worth in just six years could be $1,000,000,000,000!

While the deadly coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on many companies, Amazon is one to the few companies to have benefited from the worldwide disease.

As people stay indoors during the lockdown due to the virus, a surge in home deliveries has largely driven the Amazon sales that topped $75 billion (56,61,26,25,00,000.00 INR), according to MarketWatch.

Amazon has also been actively donating to aid the combat against COVID-19. The company has pledged to spend $4 billion (3,01,93,40,00,000.00 INR) on developing coronavirus testing capabilities for its employees.

Bezos has ensured that Amazon facilities are duly cleaned and wages are increased for hourly teams.