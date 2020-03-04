It's finally here! WhatsApp introduces Dark Theme for iOS and Android phones

For the past few months WhatsApp has been testing the dark mode, and many fans of the Facebook-owned messaging service have been baffled that a dark mode hasn't come out as yet, given that both Apple and Google came out with a full dark theme in their latest updates last year.

In the next few days, WhatsApp dark mode will no longer be for only beta testers. Everyone can change their settings for the same.

Currently, you can activate the WhatsApp dark mode if you use iOS 13 or Android 10, given that they already have system-backed dark themes. However, if your phone has an earlier version of Android or iOS, then you can activate WhatsApp dark mode through WhatsApp only using the settings.