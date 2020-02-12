Is Wikipedia dying? The online encyclopedia seeks donation from users

Wikipedia - The Free Encyclopedia offers vast content to the whole world and is a means of support for many users at any given time. Starting out as a non-profit organisation, Wikipedia depends on volunteers to write and edit content with its open editing feature, but it is feared that the site might be giving in to paywall much sooner after a 'humble' request made by the site on Wednesday.

Though there were two different statements, both were requests to users to donate amounts ranging between Rs. 150-5,000 and an 'other' option for unspecified amounts.

The statement, visible to every reader today said: "Hi, reader in India, it seems you use Wikipedia a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but this Wednesday we need your help.

"If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We’re not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging ₹1,000, and fewer than 2% of readers give.

"If you donate just ₹150, the price of a box of tea, Wikipedia could keep thriving for years to come. Thank you."