Is the upcoming OnePlus Concept One a foldable phone?

Last week OnePlus announced that the company will host its first-ever event at CES next year. The company later revealed through a post on Weibo that a concept phone would be unveiled at the grand stage of CES.

Since the date of this event is nowhere near to the regular OnePlus launch cycle and the fact that nothing has been leaked as yet about this upcoming device, it does hint that OnePlus has something really exciting up its sleeves.

There were rumours that OnePlus is looking to revisit its roots and launch an affordable flagship smartphone, the recipe which made OnePlus what it is today. Another report suggested that the company may announce truly-wireless earbuds like the AirPods from Apple.

While these rumours have some base but something is still amiss. A company like OnePlus will not ideally use CES as a stage to showcase a plug-the-gap device or an accessory.

It has to be something bigger and more important that OnePlus wants to show-off. Also, since the teasers carried a black and orange colour combination which is found on the McLaren range of OnePlus phones, it hints about the existence of something more premium than earbuds and phones.

Now a Korean publication has hinted that the upcoming concept phone from OnePlus could be a foldable phone. While they did not share anything to support their claim, it does make sense for OnePlus to give a sneak peek to the future as a concept phone.

The Korea Herald wrote - “Market watchers think Concept One will be another foldable-display smartphone, like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, Motorola’s Razr and Huawei’s Mate X. But no details about the new model have been disclosed.”

The statement from the Korean Herald highlights that the foldable phones as the next big thing in the smartphone industry. Other brands from the BBK Group - Oppo and Vivo are also rumoured to be working on a foldable phone each.

In fact, Oppo teased a working prototype of a foldable phone earlier this year and Vivo has already shared an invite of its upcoming event at MWC next year where it may unveil a foldable phone.

While we are as keen to see this unveil as anybody else, do let us know which product from OnePlus are you looking forward to – the budget OnePlus 8 lite phone, wireless earbuds or a foldable phone?