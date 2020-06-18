Is PUBG Chinese? Netizens confused after #BoycottChineseProducts takes the trend

Following the violent face-off between India and China at the border, in which both the nations suffered casualties, a certain trend #BoycottChineseProducts has taken the internet by a storm.

While there are many Chinese applications that are being used on a daily basis, netizens are confused whether PUBG - a widely popular mobile game which is played by millions of players - is a Chinese game, or not?

Is PUBG Chinese?

PUBG is developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole.

But, to enter the Chinese gaming market, the Korean developers had to partner up with China's biggest gaming company - Tencent.

However, PUBG Mobile is in fact developed by Tencent, but its origin is South Korean.

Tencent, China's biggest company has a 10 per cent stake in many gaming companies across the world like Riot Games, Epic Games, Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard and others, including Korean Bluehole.

