iPhone users 'spooked' after Apple's iOS 14 exposes Instagram bug

Apple iPhone users were spooked after iOS 14 exposed Instagram's bug that posed a security breach to its users.

Some iPhone users found Instagram has been accessing their cameras even when they weren't using the app's camera to take pictures or videos.

Apple’s iOS 14 has been doing a great job of exposing the questionable behavior of some high profile apps. Now it appears Instagram is the latest to have triggered one of its new security warnings. A camera indicator, which was added in iOS 14 beta, glows green whenever the camera is used. For microphone, the indicator glows yellow.

With that said, some users were led to believe that their camera were being used without their consent, in a possible security breach.

However, Instagram has states that is an unusual bug in the iOS and a fix is currently under development.

“We only access your camera when you tell us to — for example, when you swipe from Feed to Camera. We found and are fixing a bug in iOS 14 Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren’t. We do not access your camera in those instances, and no content is recorded,” said an Instagram spokesperson in an official statement to The Verge.

Not only Instagram, but several other apps like LinkedIn, Reddit and TikTok have been exposed by the iOS 14 security feature. iOS 14, currently in its beta stage, is expected to release in September.