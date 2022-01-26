iPhone users can pause recording of voice messages in WhatsApp, use focus mode

WhatsApp has released two new features for users on iOS, in this latest feature, users will now be able to pause voice recordings. The feature is, however, available to only iPhone users.

"Now, you can pause and resume while recording voice messages. Try it out by swiping up to lock a recording and then tapping the "pause" and "resume" buttons, says the app's description on the App Store.

This comes as an extension for their previous update, which allowed users to listen to their recordings before sending them out. The feature is available as part of the version 22.2.75 update and is being rolled out gradually to all users on the Apple ecosystem.

Apart from the voice message feature, iOS users also get a new Focus Mode, which is a part of iOS 15.

The latest update has also brought the picture in notifications feature to iPhone users. With this, users can now get to see group and profile photos alongside notifications each time they get a new message. The feature is also limited to iPhone users on iOS 15 and later versions.

The ability to pause voice message recordings was first spotted in October last year. It was, however, not available to WhatsApp users up until now.

The company owned by Facebook parent Meta previously brought features including playback speed and waveforms for voice messages to help users send voice messages.

Even though the new feature is presently available for iPhone users, Android users can get it in the next few days.

