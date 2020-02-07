Instagram: Latest update allows you to clean up your follows

In Instagram latest update, users can gain useful insights on whom they follow.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri explained the latest update which sees two new categories under the following tab on a user profile. While you can still keep track of your follows, now, you can even check the accounts least interacted with and the ones which show up the most on your feed.
The latest algorithm, under the new categories, show accounts least interacted with in the past 90 days and accounts which appear the most on the users feed.
Taking to Twitter, Mosseri said, "As of today you can see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least... Now you can tap “Following” on your profile and manage everything from there."
Users have been demanding this feature for quite a while. It adds the ability to clear out accounts which one has not interacted with in a long time and also 'ghost' accounts on which there is no activity, making it easier for users to simply unfollow the account.
Mosseri also revealed how Instagram releases new features. Explaining the same, he said, "We often both test new features a small percentage of users before rolling them out more broadly, and leave out a small percent of users for a short time once we roll something out, to make sure we understand the effects of any major changes."
