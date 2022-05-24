Ingen Technologies, subsidiary of WRMS, to procure, maintain automatic rain gauge station in NE

Ingen Technologies, a fully-owned subsidiary of Weather Risk Management Services (WRMS) --collaborated with Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, Assam, India, Meteorological Department (IMD), and the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Government of India--announced it has bagged the contract for procurement, installation, and maintenance of Automatic Rain Gauge Stations in the North East States of India.

The Meteorological Department owns and operates a network of about 2000 AWS & ARG across the country. Under the project “Sustenance and Maintenance of Observational Network of AWS and ARG” it is proposed to augment the ARG station network in North East India (Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura).

IMD proposes to install mobile telemetry (SIM GPRS transmission) based ARG stations for the North Eastern States of India, it said in a press statement.

Ingen Technologies Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of WRMS, manufactures, supplies, installs and operates advanced IoTs like Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), Automatic Rain Gauge Systems (ARG), Automatic Irrigation Systems, etc.

Ingen Technologies will be fully responsible for executing the project by taking up the charge of supply, installation, integration and commissioning of all ARG systems and required accessories.

On bagging this contract, Dr. Ashish Agarwal, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer (CTO) commented, “We are enthralled with our association with the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, Assam. Having worked with many state governments till date, we are confident towards building better and sustainable solutions for North Eastern states of the country and beyond.”

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:30 PM IST