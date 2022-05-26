Infosys and Palo Alto Networks collaborate to provide cybersecurity for large enterprises

Infosys and Palo Alto Networks will bring their combined expertise to accelerate the creation of state-of-the-art network security solutions that will be delivered through the Infosys global network of security operations centers. / Representative image | Photo: Representative Image

Infosys and Palo Alto Networks-the global cybersecurity leader, on May 25 announced a 360 degree collaboration to elevate the security-maturity of large enterprises with mission-critical digital landscapes and to help prevent the threat of cyberattacks on their critical infrastructure.

Infosys and Palo Alto Networks will bring their combined expertise to accelerate the creation of state-of-the-art network security solutions that will be delivered through the Infosys global network of security operations centers. Infosys and Palo Alto Networks will enhance these security solutions for their worldwide customers like Mercedes-Benz, among others, it said in a press statement.

Infosys Cyber Next platform offers comprehensive managed security services and delivers swift security maturity supported by Palo Alto Networks Cortex® XSOAR to over 35 global enterprises through the Infosys Cyber Defense Centre network. Several businesses, the world over, are also taking advantage of Zero Trust based access to resources on the cloud and in their data centers enabled by Infosys SASE-as-a-service powered by Palo Alto Networks Prisma® SASE.

Nikesh Arora, CEO – Palo Alto Networks, said, “It’s imperative for organizations to rethink their cybersecurity strategy as part of their digital transformation. Together with Infosys, we are securing enterprises at every stage of the business lifecycle, minimizing security risks while maximizing visibility of the security threat, impact and resolution. It’s a powerful partnership that will equip and empower our joint customers well.”

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, “Cyber incidents are as much a part of the new business reality as our growing reliance on digitalization with the proliferation of endpoint devices, and the vulnerabilities inherent in hybrid and remote-work setups. The competitive divide between winners and the others will stem from their ability to transform in response. Our strategic collaboration with Palo Alto Networks will help us create greater value faster for our clients as they look to secure their transformation landscapes even as they adapt in real time to ongoing dynamic shifts.”

Offerings will include next generation security solutions and platform based managed service. Infosys cloud security services combined with Palo Alto Networks Prisma® Cloud will help customers gain unmatched visibility and protection across public, private and hybrid clouds.