Indian Computer Emergency Response Team warns of 'critical' security vulnerabilities in Apple devices

If you are using an Apple Watch, Apple TV or Apple Mac, there is some bad news for you. Security researchers have found two serious vulnerabilities in these three products which could enable hackers to take control of your devices and use them for nefarious purposes.

The three products are wildly popular across the world, not just because of their features but also because being an Apple user is regarded to be a status symbol.

The Apple smartwatch market in India is growing rapidly in particular, with more and more Indians becoming fitness conscious, and crores of Indians use Apple watches. The tech giant's Mac systems and TVs, too, are massively sought after.

In two advisories issued on Thursday and Friday, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the central cyber security agency for India, has warned about serious vulnerabilities in all these three products.

In Thursday's advisory, CERT-In warned of multiple vulnerabilities in the Mac operating system, and the vulnerabilities were classified as 'Critical', which is the most serious rating in cyber security parlance.

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in the Apple Mac OS which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions and cause a denial of service conditions on the targetted system,” the advisory stated.

“Execution of arbitrary code” means that a hacker could run any commands or code of their choice on a target device after gaining control of the device using the vulnerability. In simpler words, a hacker would take over the vulnerable device and make it do anything they want.

In the second advisory, issued on Thursday, the CERT-In warned of a vulnerability that affects all three products. This vulnerability, like the first one, also lets a hacker execute arbitrary code on the hacked devices. With the sheer number of Apple Watches, Apple TVs and Apple Macs in use currently, a hacker could have millions of devices at their disposal.

Apple has released patches for both the vulnerabilities, which can be installed by downloading the latest updates to the products. However, what makes the matter even more serious is that, by Apple's own admission, these vulnerabilities might have already been exploited by hackers.

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the tech giant said in a statement regarding the two vulnerabilities on its official website.

Both the vulnerabilities were reported to Apple by private cyber security researchers who wish to remain anonymous. There exists an understanding in the cyber security community according to which whenever a researcher finds a vulnerability in any product, it is communicated to the manufacturer first.

The researcher then waits for a period of time before making his or her research public. This is done to give the manufacturer ample time to release patches for the vulnerabilities.

Users of these three products are advised to immediately download the latest software updates to avoid falling prey to hackers.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 06:18 PM IST