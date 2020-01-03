India tops requests on TikTok, China not on list

For 107 legal requests from India, TikTok which has nearly 200 million users in the country acted in 47 per cent cases while for the government requests, it removed eight accounts.

The US was second with 79 requests related to 255 accounts, and received information on 86 per cent of its requests. Third was Japan with 35 requests linked to 39 accounts.

TikTok has seen nearly 1.5 billion downloads globally and the US market with 37.6 million downloads is at the third sport, after India and China.

"In balancing our responsibilities to law enforcement with our respect for the privacy of our users, we respond only to legally valid requests and only with the requisite amount of information needed," said Eric Ebenstein, TikTok's public policy chief.

The transparency report follows the US Army and Navy banning the app owned by Beijing-based ByteDance.

ByteDance has reportedly been under scrutiny from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) after lawmakers demanded an investigation to see whether the Chinese government can collect users' data or control the content that is shared.

TikTok became the first Chinese-owned app to reach first place in the US Apple App Store last November.